ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Rapid City protest response to leaked Supreme Court draft

KEVN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Saturday. Rapid City School Board on books sentenced to...

www.blackhillsfox.com

Comments / 26

Tina Landis Bradley
4d ago

It's easier, and cheaper to use birth control than it is to murder a innocent creation from Heavenly Father. Taking a life is murder. If it has a heart beat it is a human that is growing. Just like a new born grows and developed between birth and one. Stop playing God.

Reply(23)
7
tyler
4d ago

I just can't wrap my head around state sanctioned murder, or the taking of life before it'd even had a chance. like it's killing life no matter how you package it.

Reply
3
Related
KELOLAND TV

S.D. Supreme Court OKs child-custody decision

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court says there’s no legal reason to disagree with a circuit judge’s decision in a child-custody dispute. Justice Mark Salter wrote the high court’s unanimous decision in Flint v. Flint that was publicly released Thursday. Circuit Judge Jon...
PIERRE, SD
brookingsradio.com

Noem’s appeal of abortion pills order put on hold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered that a case between Planned Parenthood and the state of South Dakota be put on hold until the U.S. Supreme Court issues a decision in a separate case that could overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KEVN

Appeals court hears allegations of special needs abuse in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. - Some Aberdeen School District employees have made their case before the 8th District appeals court that a lawsuit by parents of five special education student should not proceed to trial. The appeals court heard the case Wednesday. The parents allege a teacher subjected their children to physical...
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Women’s Prison warden out

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Investigates has learned there has been a personnel change at the top of the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre. According to our sources, Warden Daren Berg was walked out of the prison Wednesday. Berg was named warden in April of 2020.
PIERRE, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Society
Rapid City, SD
Government
sdpb.org

Aberdeen educators appeal in special-ed abuse lawsuit

Parents of five special education students sued the Aberdeen School District in 2018 in federal court. The parents allege that a teacher subjected the students to physical restraint, seclusion as punishment, and unnecessary force, among other offenses. The parents also accuse administrators of ignoring complaints. The federal circuit judge presiding...
ABERDEEN, SD
KEVN

Leave your food out for Feeding South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - May 12 will big day for the National Association of Letter Carriers. The association will be holding The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the nation’s largest one-day food drive. For the first time in two years, the event will be held in person. This...
ADVOCACY
hubcityradio.com

Fake pills on the rise in South Dakota

OMAHA, N.E.(WNAX)- Fake pills are showing up more often across the country and the region and are dangerous. Mike Casele, a special agent with the regional Drug Enforcement Agency Office in Omaha says they are becoming too common. Casele says most of the pills come across the Mexican border. Casele...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Kevn Black Hills Fox#Rapid City School Board
kelo.com

Armour, S.D. man gets probation for threatening a S.D. member of Congress

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An Armour, S.D. man is convicted of making a threatening communication to a South Dakota member of Congress. Larry Lee Grueschow, 65, was sentenced by federal district court Judge Karen Schreier to two years of probation and ordered to pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
ARMOUR, SD
newscenter1.tv

South Dakotans join panel on Native American missing, slain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A pair of South Dakota law enforcement officials have been named to a federal commission tasked with helping improve how the government addresses a decades-long crisis of missing and murdered Native Americans and Alaska Natives. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick and Supervisory Assistant...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

COVID-19 numbers rise again in South Dakota

Last Friday, Monument Health celebrated having no COVID-19 patients in their system for the first time since the start of the pandemic. They knew that wouldn’t be permanent. This week, the South Dakota Department of Health says there are now six COVID patients in Monument Hospital Rapid City, one in the ICU.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Protests
hubcityradio.com

South Dakota state employees signing up for benefits for 2023

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota state employees are in the midst of the sign up period for their benefits for next year. Eric Olilla, Executive Director of the South Dakota State Employees Organization, says the legislature didn’t make any changes to the package this year. State employees will get a...
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

Gov. Noem confirms fatality due to Thursday’s storm

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A powerful storm that moved through eastern South Dakota Thursday evening resulted in a fatality, officials say. Gov. Kristi Noem spoke at a community briefing in Castlewood Thursday night, addressing the response to storm damage along with a number of other state and local officials.
CASTLEWOOD, SD
KEVN

South Dakota governor issues state of emergency in wake of storm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A state of emergency is declared in the wake of a massive storm that ripped through eastern South Dakota Thursday. Gov. Kristi Noem issued the emergency and, according to a release from the governor’s office, ordered personnel and resources to communities hit by the damaging storm. The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Emergency Management has an emergency operations center to coordinate the response with local government authorities.
ENVIRONMENT
KEVN

Chip seal and fog seal projects begin on Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Chip seal and fog seal projects will take place on U.S Highway 18 from May 16-20, and S.D Highway 87 from May 18-21 according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. SDDOT officials say traffic will be reduced to one lane and delays of up...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy