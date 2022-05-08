ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JaVonta Payton signs with Arizona

By Dan Harralson
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VIFKt_0fXLeH2300

Former Tennessee wide receiver JaVonta Payton has signed with Arizona following the NFL draft.

Payton signed with he Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Payton played for Tennessee during the 2021 season after transferring from Mississippi State.

Payton appeared in 13 games for the Vols, totaling 18 receptions, 413 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

He appeared in 22 games for Mississippi State from 2019-20, totaling 28 receptions, 372 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown, one rushing attempt and 11 rushing yards. Payton had 10 kick returns for 203 yards with the Bulldogs.

Payton transferred to Mississippi State from Northwest Mississippi C.C., where he played during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

He played at Hillsboro High School in Nashville, Tennessee.

