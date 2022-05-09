ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Studies show developing weight loss drug averages 53 pounds lost in trials

By WKRC
WKRC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (WKRC) - A new weight loss drug is in development that delivered up to 22.5% of weight loss in adults. The pharmaceutical company Lilly calls the drug tirzepatide, which can synthetically mimic two hormones that bodies release...

local12.com

