Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is done talking with the media about the state of negotiations between New York's front office and star outfielder Aaron Judge. "We're not going to talk about it now going forward. Whether that means we're not going to talk, I'm not saying that, but we're not going to talk about it (publicly). But he's been great. But that's no surprise, because he is great," Cashman said Wednesday, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO