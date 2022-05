One of our favorite seasoned travelers, Rick Steves, can usually be found hopping between cafés in Paris or exploring the streets of Lisbon. Most recently, however, he visited somewhere a little closer to home: Whatcom County, the north westernmost region of Washington state and known for its rich natural beauty. In a video collaboration released last week with The Seattle Times, Steves gives viewers an inside look at how he likes to travel and shares that when he's not exploring Europe, he's enjoying the serenity the outdoors has to offer.

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO