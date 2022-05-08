Paolo Banchero confused for Patrick Mahomes in incredibly awkward F1 interview

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Potential No. 1 pick in the NBA draft Paolo Banchero was among the athletes and celebrities in attendance on Sunday to watch the Miami Grand Prix Formula 1 race.

The event brought out a star-studded crowd with the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tom Brady and David Beckham among others on hand. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also took in the festivities but did not partake in an interview, as one reporter thought.

Sky Sports reporter Martin Brundle took to the grid to interview those celebrities walking around, and ran across a person he thought was Mahomes. As it turned out, though, the subject of the interview was not Mahomes — it was Banchero.

The mix-up made for one incredibly awkward conversation.

Banchero can be seen laughing a bit after the conclusion of the conversation, while Brundle immediately shook it off and seemingly worked to find his next guest. Banchero and Mahomes each had a laugh about it afterward on social media.

Other than playing two different sports, the two athletes are noticeably different in stature with Banchero measuring in at 6-foot-10 and Mahomes at 6-foot-3, which made the confusion even more hilarious. But, with the nature of live TV, mistakes are bound to happen.

The moment certainly proved to be tough to watch but Banchero and Mahomes each made the best of it. Hopefully, that will help limit the embarrassment for Brundle.

