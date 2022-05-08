ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paolo Banchero confused for Patrick Mahomes in incredibly awkward F1 interview

By Cody Taylor
 5 days ago
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Potential No. 1 pick in the NBA draft Paolo Banchero was among the athletes and celebrities in attendance on Sunday to watch the Miami Grand Prix Formula 1 race.

The event brought out a star-studded crowd with the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tom Brady and David Beckham among others on hand. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also took in the festivities but did not partake in an interview, as one reporter thought.

Sky Sports reporter Martin Brundle took to the grid to interview those celebrities walking around, and ran across a person he thought was Mahomes. As it turned out, though, the subject of the interview was not Mahomes — it was Banchero.

The mix-up made for one incredibly awkward conversation.

Banchero can be seen laughing a bit after the conclusion of the conversation, while Brundle immediately shook it off and seemingly worked to find his next guest. Banchero and Mahomes each had a laugh about it afterward on social media.

Other than playing two different sports, the two athletes are noticeably different in stature with Banchero measuring in at 6-foot-10 and Mahomes at 6-foot-3, which made the confusion even more hilarious. But, with the nature of live TV, mistakes are bound to happen.

The moment certainly proved to be tough to watch but Banchero and Mahomes each made the best of it. Hopefully, that will help limit the embarrassment for Brundle.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ty'Son Williams posts message on Instagram after Ravens withdraw his tender

The Baltimore Ravens had plenty of depth at running back entering the 2021 season. However, they lost a myriad of their players at the position to injuries including J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, causing the team to pivot to other options. One of those options was second-year player Ty’Son Williams, who made an impact very early in the year but found himself in head coach John Harbaugh’s doghouse and couldn’t quite find his way out of it for the remainder of the season.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

