POLK COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a couple on one count of Negligent Child Abuse resulting in the death of a 2-year-old. PCSO Homicide detectives arrested 57-year-old Regis Johnson and 35-year-old Arhonda Tillman, both from Davenport. Detectives had been called the day before for an unresponsive child call. The little girl was located deceased in an inflatable pool that was being used as a makeshift playpen.

1 DAY AGO