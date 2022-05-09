Why John Lee is different than Hong Kong's previous leaders

Outgoing White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said that she had hit her “limit” in terms of questions about Covid tests when she previously asked, “should we just send one to every American?” in response to a reporter’s question. In December of last year, Ms Psaki was repeatedly asked about the availability of Covid tests in the US, leading to her eventually responding in a tone some considered sarcastic or mocking.Almost two weeks later, the government bought 500 million tests to send to Americans.On Thursday, Ms Psaki took part in an event hosted by the Christian Science Monitor,...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO