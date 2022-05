SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the groundbreaking date for its new temple in Ephraim. The Salt Lake City-based faith will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the temple in Sanpete County on August 27. The 39,000-square-foot temple is set to be built at the intersection of 200 North and 400 East in Ephraim, which is home to Snow College.

EPHRAIM, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO