Number of COVID Patients in San Diego County Hospitals Falls Again

A healthcare worker checks on patients inside an oxygen tent outside a California emergency room in 2021. REUTERS/Bing Guan

The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals fell by seven people to 94, according to the latest state data released Sunday.

The count of those patients in intensive care also decreased, by two to 12. The total number of available hospital beds in the county, however, fell too, by 10 to 264.

A total of 4,110 cases were reported during the past week compared to 2,977 infections identified the previous week, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency. Almost half those new cases came late in the week, along with six deaths.

The percentage of positive tests reported to the county was 5.2%, up more than 1.5% from this time last month.

The county’s totals from throughout the pandemic stood at 763,422 infections and 5,244 deaths as of Thursday, the most recent day that officials released data.

– City News Service