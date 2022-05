The Antwerp, Payne, Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation has been meeting regularly to discuss the property at the 24/49 interchange. It is with much excitement to announce that an agreement has been reached with the NAI Harmon Group to begin marketing and developing the 83 acres on the northeast side of the interchange. Plans include residential dwelling with the potential for multi-family homes, villas and senior housing. Preliminary plans also include light commercial development and retail opportunities toward the south end of the property where there exists potential for US24 road frontage.

PAULDING COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO