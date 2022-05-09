Motorcyclist Undergoes Surgery Following Crash in Vista

A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A motorcyclist crashed with another vehicle early Sunday in Vista, seriously injuring the rider.

The wreck happened at the intersection of West Vista Way and Emerald Drive just before 6 a.m., according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. E. Cottrell.

The motorcycle was northbound on Emerald Drive and the other vehicle was westbound on Vista Way when the collision took place, Cottrell said.

Medics took the motorcyclist to Palomar Medical Center where he was sent into surgery, Cottrell said.

– City News Service