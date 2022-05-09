ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Crash Victims Flee After Man Shows Handgun to Firefighters

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZwJqT_0fXLLTli00
San Diego police at the scene of the crash Sunday morning. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Two men fled the scene of a car crash early Sunday after one of them revealed a gun to firefighters in Paradise Hills.

The men, described as Hispanic, crashed a Nissan Sentra into fencing along Tonawanda Drive after the driver failed to make the turn from Reo Drive at about 6 a.m.

A witness went to their aid, but they were hostile, according to OnScene.TV, and when San Diego firefighters arrived, both males started to leave.

As some of the firefighters followed one of the men to see if he needed medical attention, he stopped, turned and showed them that he was armed with a handgun.

The firefighters immediately backed off and the two suspects fled up Reo.

The car had an open alcohol container inside the Sentra. The vehicle had not been reported stolen.

Comments / 2

Times of San Diego

Edward Robbins, 36, and Jeffrey Moore, 34, ID’d as Victims in Jamacha/Lomita Stabbings

Police released the names Thursday of two men stabbed to death early Sunday during a fight at a home in Jamacha/Lomita. Edward Robbins, 36, and Jeffrey Moore, 34, both of San Diego, died following the stabbing, which police said occurred at a home in the 800 block of Carlsbad Street. A woman was also stabbed during the melee, but was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.
SAN DIEGO, CA
