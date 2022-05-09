ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Doctor Strange’ Sequel Tops Box Office with Marvel-ous $185-Million Opening

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” led the weekend box office. Photo credit: Screen shot, Marvel.com

Marvel has its place in Comic-Con hearts, and the latest release, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” – made good on predictions of a huge opening weekend.

The sequel grossed $185 million at the box office, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

The follow-up to 2016’s hit, which again stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a neurosurgeon-turned-sorcerer, scored the second-biggest opening weekend of the pandemic era, behind another Marvel film, “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The 2021 release opened with $260 million.

Director Sam Raimi’s movie easily outpaced the number-two film, “The Bad Guys,” which led the box office the previous two weeks and grossed $9.7 million Friday through Sunday at theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” placed third with $6.2 million in its fifth week in theaters, Comscore reported.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” sat in fourth with $3.9 million in its fourth week. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” followed with $3.3 million in its seventh week.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore: “The Northman” ($2.7 million), “The Lost City” ($2.5 million), “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” ($1.5 million), “Memory” ($1.2 million) and “Father Stu” ($800,000).

– City News Service

