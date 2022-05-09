ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilling video shows mom struggling with carjacker who drives off with child in back seat

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As part of their series on carjackings, FOX 9 Investigators have analyzed years of court records, police evidence, case files and video of carjacking cases in Minneapolis. In the process, they encountered carjackings that had not previously been reported on, including a case where, over...

Princess nerdy girl
4d ago

People know better then to leave cars running like this. It’s been going on for years, not just Minneapolis. Memories are short in this state.

Openly Straight
4d ago

She isn’t “struggling” with the carjacker at all. She left her car running with her kid in it. And he just drives away.

Freedom Jaeger
4d ago

Love that Defund Police agenda by the democrats! I wonder if they marched in protest last year? 🤣🤣🤣🤣

CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
bulletin-news.com

Cousin of Amir Locke Pleads Guilty in St. Paul Murder

In the deadly shooting of Otis R. Elder in St. Paul, a youngster decided to plead guilty on Wednesday. When a police officer shot and killed Amir Locke in Minneapolis during the investigation into Elder’s killing, it gained national attention. Mekhi Camden Speed, Locke’s cousin, was 17 when the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

One Hurt In Shooting On Metro Transit Bus In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire aboard a city bus Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis. (credit: CBS) It happened just before 3 p.m. on a Route 5 bus near North 43rd and Fremont avenues, according to Metro Transit police. A man was injured by shattered glass, but no one else was hurt. It is not clear how many people were on the bus at the time of the shooting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

None Injured When Bullet Hits Brooklyn Park Home

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a bullet hit a home in Brooklyn Park Tuesday night, but no one was injured. Officers responded to the 7200 block of Georgia Avenue North around 9:15 p.m. They were unable to determine where the bullet came from, and no one they spoke to said they heard a gunshot. Police said they will continue to investigate.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

2 kids, man killed in Wisconsin house fire, woman injured

(FOX 9) - Two children and a man were killed in a house fire in Wisconsin early Thursday morning. A woman was also injured in the blaze. The Barron County Sheriff's Office says authorities responded to a house fire on River Avenue in Barron at 3:26 a.m., where three people were reportedly still inside.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Body believed to be missing Mankato woman found in swamp

(FOX 9) - A body believed to be that of a Mankato woman reported missing nearly three weeks ago was found in a swamp Friday morning, the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office was searching with cadaver dogs on a farm site in the Eagle Lake area,...
MANKATO, MN
