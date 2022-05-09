ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina man dead in early Sunday morning crash

By Heather Starr
WOWO News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A man is dead as the result of a crash on Sunday morning in Mercer County. It started around 8:12 AM when the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a crash...

