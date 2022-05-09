Nebraska Sheriff's candidate ticketed going 107 mph on way to parade

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On May 12, around 4:30 p.m., a dust storm advisory was issued, which warned of low visibility. A multi-car accident on Highway 30 closed the road and detoured traffic. The accident happened around mile marker 159. Due to low visibility from dust, responding agencies are unsure of the total number of cars involved in the accident. So far, only minor injuries have been reported.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO