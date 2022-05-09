ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Nebraska Sheriff's candidate ticketed going 107 mph on way to parade

 4 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A candidate for sheriff in eastern Nebraska was ticketed for speeding after an officer spotted him driving 107 mph along...

willie panetta
4d ago

You’ve proven no and for all that you feel your above the law …You have taken yourself out of the vote..You also failed the IQ test also

Joey Z
4d ago

Cinco de Mayo a joke n just a fake reason to party anyway. If u go to Mexico n ask them what they doing for it they be like nothing why? They don't celebrate cuz not really a Mexican holiday. just a business scam to make money.

