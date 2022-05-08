Fourteen Ohio State football players graduate on Sunday

A total of approximately 12,300 students graduated from Ohio State on Sunday and there were a handful of current and former Buckeye football players in the mix. A total of eight current players and six former players from the program were among those receiving diplomas at Ohio Stadium.

Current OSU players who graduated Sunday include Ryan Batsch (finance), Cam Brown (human development and family sciences), Dominic DiMaccio (consumer and family financial services), Marcus Hooker (human development and family sciences), Javontae Jean-Baptiste (human development and family sciences), Cade Kacherski (finance), Lloyd McFarquhar (communications) and Taron Vincent (sport industry).

Former notable players who returned to get their diplomas include former running back Carlos Snow and former safety Jordan Fuller. Here is the complete list of former football player graduates from Sunday:

May 8, 2022 Graduates – Ohio State Football

LB Ryan Batsch – Finance

CB Cam Brown – Human Development and Family Science

Robert Cope – Hospitality Management

Aaron Cox – Food, Agricultural, and Biological Engineering

K Dominic DiMaccio – Consumer and Family Financial Services

Jordan Fuller – Marketing

LB Dallas Gant – Marketing

SAF Marcus Hooker – Human Development and Family Science

OL Jack Jamieson – Logistics and Management

DE Javonte Jean-Baptiste – Human Development and Family Science

LB Cade Kacherski – Finance

CB Lloyd McFarquhar – Communications

Carlos Snow – Sociology

DT Taron Vincent – Sport industry

