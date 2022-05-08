ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Fourteen Ohio State football players graduate on Sunday

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
A total of approximately 12,300 students graduated from Ohio State on Sunday and there were a handful of current and former Buckeye football players in the mix. A total of eight current players and six former players from the program were among those receiving diplomas at Ohio Stadium.

Current OSU players who graduated Sunday include Ryan Batsch (finance), Cam Brown (human development and family sciences), Dominic DiMaccio (consumer and family financial services), Marcus Hooker (human development and family sciences), Javontae Jean-Baptiste (human development and family sciences), Cade Kacherski (finance), Lloyd McFarquhar (communications) and Taron Vincent (sport industry).

Former notable players who returned to get their diplomas include former running back Carlos Snow and former safety Jordan Fuller. Here is the complete list of former football player graduates from Sunday:

May 8, 2022 Graduates – Ohio State Football

  • LB Ryan Batsch – Finance
  • CB Cam Brown – Human Development and Family Science
  • Robert Cope – Hospitality Management
  • Aaron Cox – Food, Agricultural, and Biological Engineering
  • K Dominic DiMaccio – Consumer and Family Financial Services
  • Jordan Fuller – Marketing
  • LB Dallas Gant – Marketing
  • SAF Marcus Hooker – Human Development and Family Science
  • OL Jack Jamieson – Logistics and Management
  • DE Javonte Jean-Baptiste – Human Development and Family Science
  • LB Cade Kacherski – Finance
  • CB Lloyd McFarquhar – Communications
  • Carlos Snow – Sociology
  • DT Taron Vincent – Sport industry

