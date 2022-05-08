ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Kicker Noah Ruggles has returned to the Ohio State football team after taking the spring semester off

By Phil Harrison
 4 days ago
You figured this would be the case, but until you directly from someone involved with the program, you just never know. After a fantastic 2021 season, Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles has rejoined the team after taking the spring semester off.

The news came directly from OSU head coach Ryan Day when meeting with the media late last week. “He (Noah Ruggles) needed a little time away,” Day said, “but he’s back.”

Ruggles was embattled in a fierce competition with Jake Siebert for the starting job after transferring from North Carolina. He eventually won the job and made 20-of-21 field-goal tries, including nailing 4-of-4 from 40-49 yards. He also made all 74 extra-point attempts.

As to why Ruggles took the spring semester off, he did so with the blessing of the coaching staff as a sixth-year guy who was dealing with some off-the-field issues. “He’s an older guy,” special teams coordinator Parker Fleming said. “He’s mature. He can take care of himself, and that’s something he was doing the entire time he wasn’t with us.”

Now that Ruggles is back, that would appear to be one less thing the football team has to worry about as it gears up for what everyone hopes is another run at some special things in 2021.

