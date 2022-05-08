ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State softball team finishes regular season with doubleheader sweep of Maryland

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Ohio State softball team finished up its regular season on Sunday with a doubleheader sweep of the Maryland Terrapins in College Park, Maryland. The Buckeyes took game one 6-0 behind the pitching of Lexi Handley once again. She tied her season-high with thirteen strikeouts en route to her fifth complete-game shutout of the season. Niki Carver led the way on offense with two doubles and three RBIs.

The second game ended with a closer score.

Maryland took the first lead of the day in the bottom of the third inning on a ground out that made it 1-0, but it was short-lived. The Buckeyes came right back and put three runs on the board in the top of the fourth inning to take a 3-1 lead it never relinquished. They hung five more runs on the Terps in the seventh inning and held on for the 8-5 win. Emily Ruck and Allison Smith combined for the win.

With the two wins, Ohio State finishes the regular season with a 33-14 overall record and a 13-9 Big Ten finish. The Buckeyes sit in good position to make the NCAA Tournament, but first head to East Lansing, Michigan to face Purdue in a first-round game of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday.

