OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Friday. Jessica Mahadan was last seen leaving her home at around 6:40 a.m. on May 6. She was supposed to go to school, however, she never returned, the sheriff's office said.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO