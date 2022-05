CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said they took the male suspected of shooting a 101-year-old woman near the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood into custody. Officers and first responders were sent to the shooting scene on East 151st Street at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday and found the 101-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to her arm.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO