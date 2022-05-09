Salukis rally, sweep Bears
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Southern Illinois Salukis didn’t have a lead through the first nine innings.
That usually doesn’t work out for you, but it did on Sunday.
The Salukis scored a run in the ninth to tie it up and then a go-ahead home run in the top of the 10th to beat Missouri state 4-3 at Hammons Field.
It’s the third time this season that the Bears (22-22, 5-10) had been swept in conference play.
Missouri State scored early, getting a run on a wild pitch in the first and then two off a Mason Hull home run in the third to take a 3-0 lead.
The Salukis (34-13, 11-4) made their run from there, eventually winning the game.
The Bears are on the road for a midweek game at SEMO before the final homestand next weekend against Illinois State.
