ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

IN FOCUS: Utah’s abortion trigger law

By ABC4 Staff, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00CKjr_0fXLFIwr00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Utah and Mississippi are not geographically near each other, but they’re standing side by side in a legal effort to have the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, paving the way for states to outlaw abortion. Utah is among the 24 states listed on a brief supporting Mississippi’s test case to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that the U.S. Constitution protects a woman’s right to have an abortion.

State lawmakers passed Senate Bill 174 during Utah’s 2020 legislative session, which would go into effect if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned and grant each state the ability to determine its own laws on abortion. In October, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a review on the constitutionality of the law on abortion from Mississippi. Their ruling on that case could have an impact on Utah’s abortion trigger law .

‘Extremely upset’: Utah supports effort to overturn Roe v. Wade, even if many Utahns don’t

Prof. Justin Collings , who teaches constitutional law at the Reuben J. Clark School of Law at Brigham Young University , joined ABC4’s Glen Mills for an In Focus discussion. He explained SB 174 in more detail, the circumstances that would activate this law, what the clause about the possible conflict in Utah code means, what the Roe v. Wade ruling says, how it relates to Casey v. Planned Parenthood, and how the Supreme Court’s ruling could affect Utah law.

Supreme Court to take up major abortion rights challenge

Merrilee Boyack, chair of Abortion-Free Utah Coalition , shared why she supports the law to ban abortions in the state, how many Utahns she thinks supports a complete ban, whether she thinks a ban would be effective in eliminating abortions, her thoughts on doctors facing a felony for performing abortions under the law, how she feels about people being able to travel to other states to get abortions if the law goes into effect, and whether she thinks the Mississippi case will overturn Roe v. Wade.

How could the Supreme Court ruling on abortion in Mississippi impact Utah laws?

Karrie Galloway, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, discussed why she opposes the law to ban abortions in the state, how many Utahns she thinks supports a complete ban, whether she thinks a ban would be effective in eliminating abortions, her thoughts on doctors facing a felony for performing abortions under the law, how she feels about people being able to travel to other states to get abortions if the law goes into effect, and whether she thinks the Mississippi case will overturn Roe v. Wade.

To watch the full IN FOCUS discussion with Prof. Collings, Boyack, and Galloway, click on the video at the top of the article.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 3

Related
ABC4

This Utah city has the highest rental rates in the nation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Buyers looking to purchase a home in Utah know the real estate market has been rising steadily over the past few years. But that continued surge in real estate costs has also affected renters in many cities across the nation. In a study by Stessa, researchers took a closer look […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Washington Co. cities pass water saving ordinances

IVINS, Utah (ABC4) – Cities in Washington County are working to decrease water usage by implementing new ordinances as Utah continues to see record drought conditions. Washington City has several lots filled with grass, but officials say they’re working to change that. A new ordinance was just passed last night. “It limits the amount of […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
kslnewsradio.com

Utah GOP and Debate Commission weigh in on debate concerns

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Debate Commission and the Utah GOP leaders are speaking out about Republican involvement in future primary election debates. Utah Republican Party Chair Carson Jorgenson released a statement late Tuesday night. He encouraged Utah GOP candidates to withhold confirming their participation in debates. “Debates...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Opponents of Utah’s redistricting maps respond after motion to dismiss

SALT LAKE CITY — The defendants in the lawsuit over Utah’s redistricting maps filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit this week. The Utah State Legislature, Utah Legislative Redistricting Committee, and several individual elected officials named in the case argue, among other things, that the Utah Constitution places the authority and discretion for redistricting solely with the Utah Legislature.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Top ten most dangerous cities in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – While Utah is regarded as one of the safest states to live in, not every city fares the same. In a new study by House Grail, dangerous cities were calculated based on FBI data on violent crimes and homicides per 100,000 residents. “Utah saw its violent crime rates drop considerably between 2016 and […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#State#Senate#The U S Supreme Court#Utahns#Brigham Young University#Abc4#Sb#The Supreme Court
lakepowelllife.com

New Speeding Law in Utah this Week

A new law went into effect in Utah this week, with the aim of combating high driving speeds in the state. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, if you are speeding over 105 mph you can now be cited with Reckless Driving. This is now a misdemeanor charge where it...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Bulls test positive for STD in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah State Veterinarian’s Office has confirmed two positive cases of trichomoniasis (trich) found in bulls from two beef cattle herds in Summit County. The affected herds were part of a grazing association in Weber Canyon during the summer of 2021.  “To have multiple cases of Trich in our state […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
KSLTV

Southern Utah Representative resigns from position in Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Travis Seegmiller of the Utah House of Representatives has announced his resignation Tuesday effective July 1, 2022. According to a release, “Seegmiller and his family plan to move outside the boundaries of his current district, requiring the representative to forgo his elected position and withdraw from his current election.”
UTAH STATE
westviewmedia.org

Native Hawaiians were some of the earliest immigrants to Utah

The first Native Hawaiians to permanently settle in Utah arrived in 1872 as Latter-day Saint converts. Most Native Hawaiians settled in the Warm Springs neighborhood just west of Capitol Hill in Salt Lake City primarily between what is now 200 and 300 West Streets and Reed and Fern Avenues and 800 North between 300 and 400 West Streets.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah officials remind drivers of motorcycle lane filtering

SALT LAKE CITY — As summer approaches, the Utah Department of Public Safety wants to remind drivers to share the road with motorcyclists who may be motorcycle lane filtering. What is motorcycle lane filtering?. Many of us have seen this activity. The Utah DPS defines this as “the act...
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

How this big project will turn the high desert in central Utah ‘green’

What is touted to be the world’s largest industrial green hydrogen production and storage facility received a conditional commitment of more than $504 million in federal funding, a big development for the Advanced Clean Energy Storage project. And it will be near Delta in Millard County in central Utah,...
8 News Now

8 News Now

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy