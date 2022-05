Brandon Hager went 5-for-6 and the Arkansas State baseball team pounded out a season-high 18 hits en route to a 14-8 midweek victory at Memphis Tuesday night at FedEx Park. A-State (11-32) erupted for 10 runs in the first three innings and held off a late rally by the Tigers (21-25) to move back into the win column. Hager finished a triple shy of the cycle and became the first A-State player with five or more hits since Jaylon Deshazier on Feb. 26, 2020, versus Mississippi Valley State. The Festus, Mo., native drove in a team-best four runs and scored twice.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO