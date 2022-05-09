ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

Crookston Hosts Meet, Travels to Thief River Falls

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crookston Pirate boys’ and girls’ track and field teams competed in two track meets in a span of three days. They hosted the first on Thursday, May 5 in East Grand Forks and competed at Northland Tech in Thief River Falls on Saturday, May 7. East...

Crookston Daily Times

Girls’ Golf Finishes 6th in Bemidji

The Crookston Pirates girls’ golf team traveled to Bemidji on Wednesday, May 11 where they shot a 394 for sixth place. Fergus Falls won the event, shooting a 340. The top four scores that counted toward Crookston’s team score came from Ava Martin, Grace Fischer, Halle Nicholas and Morgan Nelson. Georgia Sanders and Coral Brekken were fifth and sixth for the Pirates, respectively.
BEMIDJI, MN
Crookston Daily Times

Boys’ Golf Stays Busy

The Crookston Pirates boys’ golf team participated in two meets in a two-day span, finishing 13th and 9th, respectively. On Monday, the team traveled to Bemidji yet again. They finished 13th of 14 teams, shooting 93 over par. Pequot Lakes won the invite, shooting 28 over par. Ashton Shockman...
CROOKSTON, MN
Crookston Daily Times

Warroad Sweeps Crookston

The Crookston Pirate baseball team dropped two games to Warroad on Tuesday, May 10. After a come-from-behind win from the Warriors in game one, the Pirates couldn’t shift the momen tum back in their favor. Warroad 9 Crookston 8. The Pirates took an early 6-2 lead with back-to-back three-run...
CROOKSTON, MN
Crookston Daily Times

Pirate Softball Struggles Against East Polk

The Crookston softball team faced tough competition in East Polk, as the Pirates offense was unable to put up a single run in either game. The Northstars run ruled the Pirates in six innings, 11-0. They scored in each inning but the fourth and fifth. Crookston’s best scoring opportunity came...
CROOKSTON, MN
Crookston Daily Times

James “Jim” Earl Gustafson

James “Jim” Earl Gustafson, 78, of Crookston passed away Wednesday evening, May 4, 2022, at the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, N.D. with his loving family at his side. Jim was born in Crookston on November 14, 1943, the second of three children of the union of Earl R. and Mildred L. (Larson) Gustafson. He was raised on the family’s farm at Melvin Station near Crookston and baptized and confirmed at Concordia Lutheran Church in Fertile. Jim attended Fertile public school and graduated from Fertile High School with the Class of 1961. While in school he was employed by the Spring Gravel Company near Melvin Station. Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army on January 4, 1962 and reported to Fort Carson, Colo. for basic training. Upon completion he went to the Aberdeen Proving Ground arsenal in Hartford County, Md. where he was schooled as a machinist. While home on leave Jim was united in marriage to Judy Marie Forseth at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on October 6, 1962. Jim was next assigned to duty at Fort Benning, Ga. and Judy was able to join him there. Six months later Jim was sent overseas to Zweibrüzken, Germany and Judy returned to their home in Crookston. Eighteen months later he returned to the United States to Fort Hamilton, N.Y. and received his honorable discharge from the Army on December 31, 1964. For his service to his country Jim was awarded the M-14 Sharpshooter Badge and the Good Conduct Medal. Jim rejoined Judy and in the coming years their marriage would be blessed by the births of Mark, Lisa, and Brian.
CROOKSTON, MN
Crookston Daily Times

UMC Junior Dana Zarn named to All-NSIC second team for Softball, first Golden Eagle since 2018

The Northern Sun Conference recently announced their All-NSIC teams and individual award winners for the softball season which included Dana Zarn (Jr., UT, Winnipeg, Manitoba) – the lone Golden Eagle named to an NSIC team. Zarn becomes the first Golden Eagle since 2018 to be named to an All-NSIC team since Gabriel Antolak was named to the second team.
CROOKSTON, MN
KELOLAND TV

Friend shares memories of Sioux Falls woman killed in storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Families and students were informed by the Sioux Falls School District that a staff member at Lincoln High School has died. The notice to families sent Friday morning said teacher Annie Lanning has died. The email said the death information was shared with students during the beginning of first period.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEYC

Thousands of southern Minnesota residents without power

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Severe weather has caused dozens of power outages across southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa. KEYC viewers have reported outages in Vernon Center, Lake Crystal, Mankato, North Mankato, and many other places. Xcel Energy says there are currently 18 outages in the Mankato area that impacts...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body Of Missing Mankato Woman Found In Swamp

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a body found Friday morning in southern Minnesota is believed to be that of Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol, who’s been missing since late last month. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a canoer reported finding a body in the southwest corner of Eagle Lake Swamp, which is roughly 10 miles east of Mankato. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) The body was found near where a search party was looking for Chuol on Friday morning in an area north of Highway 14. Chuol, 30, of Mankato, was reported missing by family on April 25. That same day, surveillance images captured her at a gas station about 10 miles east of Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Damage Throughout Lakes Area as Severe Storms Roll Through Thursday Evening

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Spring storms ravaged parts of the Lakes Area Thursday evening leaving many without power and some with damage to homes and property. Heavy rain, hail and wind gusts of over 50 mph were reported Thursday evening throughout much of the Lakes Area. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office reported several power lines down as well as trees down blocking roads, while areas like Battle Lake and Wadena had extensive property damage including reports of a flipped camper and numerous downed trees.
WADENA COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Massive Ice Floes Damage Cabins Up North in Minnesota [watch]

While we have been dealing with warm, summer-like weather in southeast Minnesota, leftover massive ice floes from last winter have been causing problems up north. Ice-out (that date when the ice that accumulated on lakes over the winter has broken up enough that hearty Minnesotans can get out and navigate the open water with their boats) isn't quite the big deal here in our neck of the woods (mainly because Olmsted County is one of only four counties in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that doesn't have any naturally-occurring lakes), but it sure is in northern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Crookston Daily Times

Northwest Regional Corrections Center arrest report May 11

Jay John Amiot, 56, Crookston, was arrested May 2 by the Crookston Police Department for contempt of court. He remains incarcerated. Jonathan James Stronstad, 41, Crookston, was arrested May 4 by the Minnesota Highway Patrol for drug possession. He remains incarcerated. Christopher Tezcatlipoca Lee, 40, East Grand Forks, was arrested...
CROOKSTON, MN
Hot 104.7

Tornado Watch Issued for South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska

Stormy weather is in store for this evening across the region. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch until 9 pm Wednesday. South Dakota counties involved include Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Sanborn, Turner, Union, and Yankton.
Crookston Daily Times

Lee Nielson

Lee Nielson, 91, of Erskine passed away on Thursday, April 21, at Essentia Health Living Center in Fosston. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at Grace Lutheran Church in Erskine with Pastor Mike Sletto and Pastor Randy Reimer officiating. Interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Mentor. Family will greet friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church. The service will be live-streamed on the Carlin Facebook Page and also recorded for later viewing on the Carlin website. Arrangements are with Carlin Family Funeral Service of Erskine and messages of condolence may be shared at www.carlinfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to the maintenance of the Rose Hill Cemetery. Donations can be mailed to; Rose Hill Cemetery, P.O. Box 32, Mentor, MN 56736.
ERSKINE, MN
KELOLAND TV

Storm fatality confirmed in Sioux Falls, city official says

Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith has confirmed the fatality was a Sioux Falls resident. The City of Sioux Falls will hold a briefing at 10 a.m. Friday to provide further updates on Thursday night’s storm. UPDATED: 9:32 p.m. KELOLAND News sat in on briefing with Governor Kristi Noem...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

View of the storm from airplane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Passengers aboard an American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Sioux Falls got a bird’s eye view of the wall of wind, as it moved through Sioux Falls. Amy Herrick took these pictures from the plane, as it attempted to land in Sioux Falls,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

