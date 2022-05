In a recent media release from the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium; They, The Iowa DNR, and City of Dubuque are inviting the community to participate in an aquatic invert survey on the Upper Bee Branch. The event takes place this Saturday, May 14th, from 1 to 4pm. Community members looking to take part can park in the public lot located at 22nd and Prince Streets in Dubuque. The actual surveying will take place along the Upper Bee Branch from Garfield to 24th Street. This will be the first survey since the completion of the new railroad culverts and improved connectivity of the upper and lower portions of the creek.

