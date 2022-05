Rookie sensation Rhyne Howard scored 21 points in her home debut, as the Atlanta Dream beat the visiting Los Angeles Sparks 77-75 on Wednesday night. Howard - selected No. 1 overall out of Kentucky in this year's WNBA Draft - also had eight rebounds, a block, a steal and an assist. The victory was also the first at home for Tanisha Wright, first-year coach of the Dream.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO