Electronics

Apple Health Instacart-Like Service Was Briefly On The Table

By Ewdison Then
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago
Apple has seen success with its many services, and that may have been the driving force behind an Instacart-like concept it was allegedly...

SlashGear

Google Pixel 6a: Release Date, Specs, And Pre-Order Info

Google has officially revealed the Pixel 6a, a mid-ranger with the in-house Tensor chip that serves as Android's answer to the iPhone SE. The Pixel 6a shares its design DNA and some of its core specs with the Pixel 6 flagships but brings the price down to just $449. Starting with the specs, the Pixel 6a offers a relatively small 6.1-inch OLED display with an FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display and Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 on top, but the screen refresh rate is capped to a standard 60Hz value.
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

SlashGear

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

