Apple Health Instacart-Like Service Was Briefly On The Table

Google has officially revealed the Pixel 6a, a mid-ranger with the in-house Tensor chip that serves as Android's answer to the iPhone SE. The Pixel 6a shares its design DNA and some of its core specs with the Pixel 6 flagships but brings the price down to just $449. Starting with the specs, the Pixel 6a offers a relatively small 6.1-inch OLED display with an FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display and Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 on top, but the screen refresh rate is capped to a standard 60Hz value.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO