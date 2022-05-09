Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez arrested for DUI

View the original article to see embedded media.

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez was arrested on Sunday for careless driving and operating a vehicle under the influence, according to state records.

Rodriguez was stopped by university police and is facing a charge of driving with a broken tail light.

The school has not issued a statement on the matter as of Sunday evening.

Rodriguez was one of the most productive running backs in college football a year ago, rushing for 1,379 yards and nine touchdowns for the 10-3 Wildcats.

He was named first-team All SEC by the AP for a performance which included nine 100-yard rushing games, including five straight to end the season.

Rodriguez, who comes into this season as the reigning rushing leader in the SEC, figures to play a vital role for Kentucky's offense this fall.

Kentucky hired former Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello as its offensive coordinator following the departure of OC Liam Coen to the NFL.

Kentucky's offense could suffer a great deal if Rodriguez has to miss any time this season because of his arrest. The Wildcats enjoyed a productive, balanced offensive output last season behind the rusher and quarterback Will Levis.

UK is already dealing with the departure of lead receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, the team's only thousand-yard producer who scored seven of Kentucky's receiving touchdowns a year ago.

Kavosiey Smoke would presumably handle any carries that Rodriguez is unable to handle. Smoke rushed for 416 yards and four touchdowns last season. Levis placed third on the Wildcats roster with 376 rushing yards and nine additional TDs.

