Arkansas Razorbacks Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?. The 6-3, 245-pounder got in a little work in his first two years, showing good toughness, a nice arm, and good running ability. And then last year it all kicked in. Not only was he efficient and sharp – just four interceptions and 24 touchdown passes, hitting 67% of his passes for 2,676 yards – but he led the team with 664 rushing yards and six scores.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO