Ja Morant didn’t play in Game 5 but made sure his presence was heard after the Grizzlies’ blowout win over the Warriors at FedExForum on Wednesday night. Morant, who has missed the last two games and is listed as doubtful for the rest of the postseason with a bone bruise in his right knee, led “Grizz in seven!” chants after his team stomped the Warriors by 39 points while facing elimination in the Western Conference semifinal series.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO