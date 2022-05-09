ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Folks Tell All: What They Do in Hotel Rooms They Don’t Do at Home

By cclements
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cfPtD_0fXKcXyq00
Marten Bjork via Unsplash.com

Leave the bed unmade, take the shampoo, sleep naked...what do you do in hotel rooms that you don't do at home? That's what we ask folks here in Acadiana. We plowed through all the answers to come up with Acadiana's Top 5 answers.

You're on a business trip, vacation, visiting family and they don't have enough bedrooms...just a few reasons why you might have to get a hotel room.

Let's come clean and keep it real for a second, most of us are a little more forgetting of our home manners when we land in a hotel room. Leaving towels on the floor, not making the bed, leaving the TV on, the lights on, all things we might not do in our own homes.

Here are the results of our online survey: "What is One Thing You Do in a Hotel Room That You Would Never Do at Home?"

Lafayette Folks Tell All: What They Do in Hotel Rooms They Don't Do at Home

#5 Eat in Bed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZcPDG_0fXKcXyq00
Photo by Mike McKeown/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

#4 Disinfect

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SzAN6_0fXKcXyq00
Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

#3 Jump on the Bed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31dZGo_0fXKcXyq00
Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

#2 Leave Towels on the Floor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ag6mI_0fXKcXyq00
Staff Photo

#1 Turn the AC Down

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CrxJp_0fXKcXyq00
Staff Photo

Turning the Air Conditioning down low was the most popular answer, followed by leaving towels on the floor, jumping on the bed, disinfecting and eating in bed.

The next time you check into a hotel, relax, let your hair down...and if it clogs up the drain, call the front desk to take care of it! Oh, and according to forbes.com, the door handle of your room has more germs than the toilet seat.

Comments / 4

Related
99.9 KTDY

Best Thai Restaurants in Lafayette, According to You

When it comes to finding a popular restaurant in Acadiana, you don't have to look far; just drive around and find a restaurant with a full parking lot. When the parking lot is full, chances are pretty good that the restaurant is, well, pretty good. Or, at least, the food...
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Friday the 13th Freaky Facts for your Favorite Fear Mongers

In uncivilized cultures today might be viewed as a day of doom but in a culture like ours, today is viewed as Friday. Which is a good thing. The weekend is upon us and most of us will have a day or two off. It doesn't matter that the date also happens to be the 13th which when it falls on a Friday has been rumoured to be a cause of bad luck.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
City
Lafayette, LA
99.9 KTDY

Woman Screams at Drive Thru Worker While Car Rolls Into Ditch

Fast food, it's a blessing and a curse if you ask me. It's a blessing because it's food. Usually, it's pretty good food too. It's a curse because sometimes it's not fast enough. And when our expectations are not met by the employees of our favorite fast food establishments, that's usually when Karma makes an appearance.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Rooms#Air Conditioning#Germs#Forbes Com
99.9 KTDY

iPhone Travel Hack Turns Puke Bag into Ultimate Accessory

When you fly on a commercial airliner do you even bother to look in the seatback pocket in front of you? Most of us will reach in for the airline magazine and every now and then someone will take a gander at the safety card too. And almost all of us do everything we can to avoid the air sickness bag. We call it the puke bag where I come from but no matter what you call it, you don't want to use it on an airplane, until now.
CELL PHONES
99.9 KTDY

Couple Sets Themselves on Fire as They Exit Wedding [Video]

From newsweek.com - "What starts with a flaming bouquet of flowers spreads over the back of the bride and groom, who continue walking on, waving to the guests in attendance who can be heard cheering." It should go without saying, do not ever attempt this...ever ever. These folks are trained...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
99.9 KTDY

Senior Prank Says Kaplan High School is For Sale [PHOTO]

One Senior prank in south Louisiana has put the school up for sale. We have been warning students to approach pranks at school with caution as we rapidly approach the end of another school year, but this one was funny and harmless. Seniors at Kaplan High School put a. huge...
KAPLAN, LA
99.9 KTDY

Surprise! —And Just Like That Chick-fil-A Opens a Day Early

The new Chick-fil-A on Kaliste Saloom opens unexpectedly one day early after closing on Ambassador Caffery Parkway after almost 25 years. The last customer was served at the Ambassador Caffery Parkway location on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Since then, there has been a story about Chick-fil-A in the news just about every day in anticipation of the new location on Kaliste Saloom in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy