Marten Bjork via Unsplash.com

Leave the bed unmade, take the shampoo, sleep naked...what do you do in hotel rooms that you don't do at home? That's what we ask folks here in Acadiana. We plowed through all the answers to come up with Acadiana's Top 5 answers.

You're on a business trip, vacation, visiting family and they don't have enough bedrooms...just a few reasons why you might have to get a hotel room.

Let's come clean and keep it real for a second, most of us are a little more forgetting of our home manners when we land in a hotel room. Leaving towels on the floor, not making the bed, leaving the TV on, the lights on, all things we might not do in our own homes.

Here are the results of our online survey: "What is One Thing You Do in a Hotel Room That You Would Never Do at Home?"

Lafayette Folks Tell All: What They Do in Hotel Rooms They Don't Do at Home

#5 Eat in Bed

Photo by Mike McKeown/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

#4 Disinfect

Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

#3 Jump on the Bed

Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

#2 Leave Towels on the Floor

Staff Photo

#1 Turn the AC Down

Staff Photo

Turning the Air Conditioning down low was the most popular answer, followed by leaving towels on the floor, jumping on the bed, disinfecting and eating in bed.

The next time you check into a hotel, relax, let your hair down...and if it clogs up the drain, call the front desk to take care of it! Oh, and according to forbes.com, the door handle of your room has more germs than the toilet seat.