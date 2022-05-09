Cougars lose regular season finale

Lexi King went 3 for 3 with an RBI double in Sunday's loss to Austin Peay. (SIUE Athletics)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - SIUE softball will be participating in next week's Ohio Valley Conference Tournament with a first-round game against a familiar opponent.

The Cougars earned the No. 8 seed and will play fifth-seeded Austin Peay in the first round at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday a Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama. The Austin Peay matchup will be a win-or-go-home game for both teams. The winner advances into a six-team double-elimination portion of the tournament.

SIUE is coming off a 9-5 loss Sunday in the final regular-season game at Austin Peay.

"We are excited to start fresh and attack the tournament," said SIUE interim head coach P.J. Finigan. "We will be ready to go on Wednesday."

SIUE made waves against the Governors in the final game of the series. Lexi King started the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Micah Arps opened the game with a single to center field, stole second and move to third on a fly ball from Bailley Concatto.

King, who tied Alex McDavid for second-most hits (65) in a single-season in the Division I era, was golden at the plate. Batting third, she went 3 for 3, including an RBI double that plated a run in the seventh inning.

"I'm really happy for Lexi. She had a big day," said Finigan.

SIUE's most productive inning was the sixth when Aerin Talley doubled home King and Ashlyn Beth.

"Aerin Talley had a huge hit to tie the game 4-4 in the top of the sixth," said Finigan. "She put together a great at bat fouling off a ton of pitches before coming through."

Austin Peay, 30-22 overall and 17-11 in the OVC, put together a five-run sixth to distance themsleves. Megan Hodum's bases-loaded triple provided the difference.

"We fought today, but the sixth inning got away from us," added Finigan.