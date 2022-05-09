ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Cougars lose regular season finale

By The Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqEsu_0fXKc6Ti00
Lexi King went 3 for 3 with an RBI double in Sunday's loss to Austin Peay. (SIUE Athletics)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - SIUE softball will be participating in next week's Ohio Valley Conference Tournament with a first-round game against a familiar opponent.

The Cougars earned the No. 8 seed and will play fifth-seeded Austin Peay in the first round at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday a Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama. The Austin Peay matchup will be a win-or-go-home game for both teams. The winner advances into a six-team double-elimination portion of the tournament.

SIUE is coming off a 9-5 loss Sunday in the final regular-season game at Austin Peay.

"We are excited to start fresh and attack the tournament," said SIUE interim head coach P.J. Finigan. "We will be ready to go on Wednesday."

SIUE made waves against the Governors in the final game of the series. Lexi King started the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Micah Arps opened the game with a single to center field, stole second and move to third on a fly ball from Bailley Concatto.

King, who tied Alex McDavid for second-most hits (65) in a single-season in the Division I era, was golden at the plate. Batting third, she went 3 for 3, including an RBI double that plated a run in the seventh inning.

"I'm really happy for Lexi. She had a big day," said Finigan.

SIUE's most productive inning was the sixth when Aerin Talley doubled home King and Ashlyn Beth.

"Aerin Talley had a huge hit to tie the game 4-4 in the top of the sixth," said Finigan. "She put together a great at bat fouling off a ton of pitches before coming through."

Austin Peay, 30-22 overall and 17-11 in the OVC, put together a five-run sixth to distance themsleves. Megan Hodum's bases-loaded triple provided the difference.

"We fought today, but the sixth inning got away from us," added Finigan.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Clarksville, TN
State
Alabama State
City
Oxford, AL
Clarksville, TN
Sports
Oxford, AL
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville, IL
824
Followers
1K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Edwardsville and the surrounding towns, The Edwardsville Intelligencer covers news, entertainment, and community interests

 https://www.theintelligencer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy