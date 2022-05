It never should have come down to the final minute of Game 5 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks for the Boston Celtics. Nevertheless, the C's were in position to hold off the Bucks in the fourth quarter on Wednesday at TD Garden as their 14-point lead turned into a 1-point deficit with 11 seconds left following a Bobby Portis basket off a missed free throw from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO