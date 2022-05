The Pittsburgh Youth Chorus and Hill Dance Academy will collaborate to present a coming-of-age story told through choral ballet this month. “‘Crossings’ is a coming-of-age story — told through dance, vocal music, and spoken word — of a young African-American woman growing up ‘Uptown’ and confronting racism in her community,” said Veronica Morgan-Lee, Hill Dance Academy’s director of development. “It’s a story of empowerment, highlighting the value of inner strength and the importance of cultivating beauty in the way we see ourselves and our community.”

MURRYSVILLE, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO