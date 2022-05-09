ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Township, PA

County police investigating body found behind Dairy Queen

 4 days ago
SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A body was found in Scott Township on Sunday.

Police found the body behind the old Dairy Queen on Washington Avenue.

Allegheny County Police said they are investigating and waiting on an update from the medical examiner's office.

No further details were provided.

