Fox News host Greg Gutfeld tore into the Biden administration’s job performance on Thursday’s “The Five,” saying they are the “party of the oppressed.”. GREG GUTFELD: It’s not America last. It’s a specific number of Americans last… The government doesn’t like half of the people it governs. Actually, it might even be higher. I mean, it’s not just Trumpers and Republicans, whites, straights, males, suburban moms. This is the party for the oppressed. And even when you’re a mom with a baby, let’s face it, you’re an oppressor, right? You reproduce, which harms the environment. You expand your carbon footprint with family. You didn’t terminate the child, you know. So there’s no baby, no baby formula they think is not a bad thing.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO