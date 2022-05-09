ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC men fall onto subway tracks after starting knifepoint fight

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say the fight happened around 9:45 p.m. on May 4 at the Broadway Junction station, according to FOX 5. Video released by police show a 52-year-old man walking past another man wearing a black Nike hoodie. He appeared to...

NBC New York

NYC Group Wreaks $50,000 Havoc in Raymour & Flanigan Store

Police are looking for a group of people who broke a door and barged into a New York City Raymour & Flanigan store and destroyed electronics and furniture, ultimately causing about $50,000 in damage, authorities say. The suspects broke into the store on Exterior Avenue in the Bronx around 8:40...
News 12

NYPD: Man slashed and robbed in Bed-Stuy

Police need the public's help in identifying the suspects linked to a Brooklyn robbery that took place mid-April. The NYPD reports the suspects linked to the robbery approached a 32-year-old man on Bedford Avenue and Fulton Street and slashed the victim in the neck. The suspects are also accused of forcibly removing a jacket, backpack, and camera before fleeing.
fox5ny.com

Deadly gas station stabbing in Queens

NEW YORK - A man was stabbed to death after getting into a dispute at a gas station in Queens. It happened on Thursday night just before midnight. The New York City Police Department says that 58-year-old Curtis Rippe got into some sort of argument with two men in their 20s at the gas station on Horace Harding Expressway in the Corona section.
NBC New York

Woman Beaten With Mop Handle on NYC Street in Possible Hate Attack: Cops

Police are looking for a stranger who allegedly whacked a 22-year-old woman with a mop handle multiple times in a possible bias case in Brooklyn earlier this year. The attack happened in late March and though it's not clear why police are just releasing the details now, they say the suspect is still at large.
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com

Traffic violence explodes in New York City with 8 people killed in a week

A 72 year old man on a motorized scooter is the 8th person to die in a traffic accident in New York City in one week. After a student was killed by a drunk driver in Manhattan, a 16 year old was killed by a truck while on her way to school in the Bronx, a bike rider was killed by a garbage truck in Brooklyn, a delivery man was fatally struck by a van in Brooklyn, two pedestrians were fatally struck the same day in Queens and a mother was fatally struck by a stolen hit and run truck in Queens as well , an elderly man who was trying to cross the street on his motorized scooter was killed by a van in the Bronx on Sunday night just a few hours before a 20 year old driver speeding on the Belt Parkway killed herself and critically injured her passenger after crashing her car in a city truck.
bkreader.com

Adams Defends Police for Handcuffing Vendor Who Sold Mangoes in Subway

María Falcon, who was led away in handcuffs at the Broadway Junction stop on April 29, was just the latest vendor to become a cause célèbre.Credit…Jose A. Alvarado Jr. for The New York Times Mayor Eric Adams on Monday defended police officers who last month handcuffed a woman accused […] Click here to view original web page at www.nytimes.com.
PIX11

Teen shot to death in the Bronx: NYPD

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx Tuesday evening, the NYPD said. The teen was shot in the chest at West 170th Street and Ogden Avenue around 8:15 p.m. The victim got into a dispute with the suspect prior to the shooting, according to the NYPD. Police […]
W42ST.nyc

Lime Moped Quietly Ends its Ride Sharing Program in New York

In the city’s latest moped race, battery-powered Revel has revved ahead across the finish line —  as competitor Lime quietly ends its ride sharing program in Manhattan less than a year after it began.  The eclectic transportation company, based out of California, launched last spring as a cheaper alternative to the omnipresent blue Revel Vespa-style […] The post Lime Moped Quietly Ends its Ride Sharing Program in New York appeared first on W42ST.
Gothamist.com

Early Addition: Mayor defends arrest of a subway mango-seller, saying that 'next day is barbequing' on the trains

Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where still only 8% of Manhattan office workers have returned full-time. Here's what else is happening:. Mayor Eric Adams defended the NYPD's arrest of a mango seller at a Queens subway station, claiming that if there's not a crackdown on fruit-and-churro vendors, "Next day is propane tanks being on the subway system. Next day is barbecuing on the subway system."
