Don’t Forget to Vote for the Summers Plumbing Heating & Cooling April Athlete of the Month!

The Varsity Baseball Team traveled to New Castle on Tuesday to face the HHC leading Trojans. The Golden Bears stayed in it until the end, but the New Castle Trojans pulled away late in a 7-3 victory. The game was tied at three with New Castle batting in the bottom of the fifth when Jake Barber doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring three runs. The Golden Bears got things moving in the first inning, when Charlie Rife doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run. Brayden Basey took the loss for Shelbyville. The righthander surrendered four runs on two hits over two innings, walking one. Dalton Jones started the game for the Golden Bears, surrendered three runs on two hits over four innings, striking out five. Shelbyville totaled ten hits with Rife producing three and Caden Tackett producing two hits. The Bears moved to 11-7 (4-5 in HHC) on the year and will host New Castle to complete the home and home HHC series Wednesday night.

NEW CASTLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO