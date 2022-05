CHESHIRE, Conn. — Stark County burger connoisseurs will soon have a new place to get their fix. Wayback Burgers, "one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises," announced Thursday they will be opening a new location at Canton's Belden Village this July. It will be the fifth Ohio spot for the Connecticut-based chain, and the fourth in the Cleveland-Akron-Canton area.

CANTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO