Cruisin' Morro Bay Car show wraps up four-day event

This weekend was filled with classic cars in Morro Bay as the Cruisin' Morro Bay Car Show wrapped up its four-day event.

The car show ran from Thursday to Sunday. Sunday concluded with an awards presentation.

The cars could be seen cruisin' down the streets as well as parked on display in Morro Bay.

Organizers say that past events have drawn more than 500 registrants, including locals and visitors.

"It's very good, we love coming over to the coast. i prefer to do car shows on the coast because it's more enjoyable than out in the valley where it's hot," said attendee Mike McCrory.

The car show kicked off in 1997 and has returned every year except for 2020 and 2021, when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Money raised by the car show is donated to local community service organizations.