ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

Cruisin' Morro Bay Car show wraps up four-day event

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JRKDz_0fXKIoX700

This weekend was filled with classic cars in Morro Bay as the Cruisin' Morro Bay Car Show wrapped up its four-day event.

The car show ran from Thursday to Sunday. Sunday concluded with an awards presentation.

The cars could be seen cruisin' down the streets as well as parked on display in Morro Bay.

Organizers say that past events have drawn more than 500 registrants, including locals and visitors.

"It's very good, we love coming over to the coast. i prefer to do car shows on the coast because it's more enjoyable than out in the valley where it's hot," said attendee Mike McCrory.

The car show kicked off in 1997 and has returned every year except for 2020 and 2021, when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Money raised by the car show is donated to local community service organizations.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Brewhouse brings home four gold medals from World Beer Cup

– Wild Fields Brewhouse in Atascadero has broken a craft beer record at this year’s World Beer Cup, the largest international beer competition. This year, the World Beer Cup was the largest ever with 10,542 entries from 2,493 breweries representing 57 countries. The last brewery to win four gold medals in a single year at this prestigious competition was Miller in 2006 in American-style lager categories.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles 4th of July event seeking concessionaire, food trucks

City is anticipating thousands of attendees at revived celebration. – The City of Paso Robles, with local partner Travel Paso, is hosting a free 4th of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park and is seeking multiple mobile food vendors to be on-site and one local nonprofit organization to run the concession stand. The celebration runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and expects to host thousands of attendees.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morro Bay, CA
Local
California Cars
phoenixmag.com

3 New Places to Visit in Ventura, California

Head to Ventura for a beach-lover’s paradise full of sun, sand and surf. Even if you’re not frolicking in the waves, this ocean community north of Los Angeles offers the perfect getaway full of unique dining and entertainment experiences. This new music venue aims to bring major musical...
VENTURA, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 05/02-05/08/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. May 02, 2022. 03:20— Alain...
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Shows#Classic Car#The Cars#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed, Marcos Salazar Involved in Crash on Highway 101 [Santa Maria, CA]

1 Pronounced Dead after Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision near Main Street. According to reports, the collision happened around 9:43 a.m., near the Main Street off-ramp. As one driver attempted to change lanes, a 2007 Nissan 350Z and 2002 Honda CRV collided in the northbound lanes. The impact caused the Honda to overturn several times before crossing the center median and landing on the south side of the highway.
SANTA MARIA, CA
rewind981.com

Fire destroys many downtown Visalia businesses.

On Sunday May 1 a suspicious fire spread from a dumpster behind Alejandra’s Mexican Restaurant to the building. That set off a series of unfortunate events that lead to the devastation of the Main Street businesses and damaging three others: Sage Salon Suites, the Visalia Fox Theatre and Quesadilla Gorilla.
VISALIA, CA
Coastal View

Navigating the surf by stagecoach

Rincon Point may be known as the Queen of the Coast today, but travelers of the mid-1800s had some other words for it. Although various stretches of the stagecoach route ran on the beach, according to historian Charles F. Outland, only in the Rincon area was travel truly dangerous. The beach abutted a steep cliff just east of the point, around what was then called Punta Gorda, now La Conchita. Often the stage had to navigate through the surf. When the tide was high, lots of things could go wrong: the horses could lose their footing, the wheels could get stuck on boulders or logs hidden by the surf, or a wave could upend the stage altogether.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
33andfree

Relax in California's Best Hot Springs

When visiting California it is hard to decide what the focus should be. We have visited cities, wine country, national parks, the coast from top to bottom and its national forests. What we didn't explore until just recently are the amazing hot springs it has. Some of the most beautiful hot springs we have ever seen.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Best hiking trails in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield is not exactly known for its beautiful scenery or bountiful nature. If anything, it is referred to as the barren land in between major cities. While Bakersfield does not have the forests of the Pacific Northwest found in Oregon or Vancouver, there is still plenty of nature to behold right […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Santa Rosa, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Peruvian cuisine is a reflection of Peru's diverse geography, immigrant cultures, and extensive history. It's a fusion of indigenous Andean cuisine with Spanish cuisine, as well as Asian and Italian cuisines. The ingredients used in Peruvian dishes have been brought by immigrants from all over the world, including Asia and Europe. Due to its overwhelming popularity, Peruvian food has found its way into some of the top restaurants in the U.S., with one being Sazon. The restaurant boasts a wide variety of authentic Peruvian dishes fit for any taste buds. Their menu includes seafood ceviche, traditional Pollo a la Brasa (chicken), and much more!
SANTA ROSA, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy