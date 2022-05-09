Le Colonial in San Francisco hosts brunch for unhoused moms

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- In San Jose, there are plans in the works to demolish a historic church building to make way for a housing development. The pastor says it's the only way to save the church but some in the congregation are pushing for it to be declared a city landmark.Grace Baptist Church played an important role in the civil rights movement of the 1960s and the congregation would like to carry that mission of social justice into the future. The question is: do they need the building to do that?The church was built in the late...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO