ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed issues biggest rate hike in 22 years

By CNN Newsource
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y9DQy_0fXKFbWX00

(CNN) by Anneken Tappe -- The Federal Reserve said Wednesday it is raising interest rates by a half-percentage point to get a handle on the worst inflation America has seen in 40 years .

It's the first time in 22 years that the central bank has hiked rates this much. The decision was unanimous, with all 12 members of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee agreeing on it.

In March, the Fed ramped up its benchmark borrowing rate for the first time since late 2018, increasing it by a quarter-percentage point.

In his post-meeting press conference on Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that additional half-percentage-point rate hikes will be on the table for the next few meetings. But the bank isn't looking to go bigger:

"A 75 basis point increase is not something the committee is actively considering," Powell told reporters. "If inflation comes down we're not going to stop, we're just going to go down to 25 basis point increases," he added.

Americans are struggling with rising costs everywhere from the grocery store to the gas pump. Keeping prices stable is part of the Fed's mandate, but so far inflation has kept creeping higher, leading some to wonder if the central bank is behind the curve with its policy.

But Powell fought back against that point Wednesday.

He also started Wednesday's press conference by addressing the American people, saying "inflation is much too high, and we understand the hardship it is causing. We are moving expeditiously to bring it back down."

But with the Russia-Ukraine conflict still raging, price pressures on food and energy are unlikely to abate any time soon.

"The implications for the US economy are highly uncertain," the Fed statement said. "The invasion and related events are creating additional upward pressure on inflation and are likely to weigh on economic activity."

The bank also warned that the pandemic-related lockdowns in China will likely weigh on already battered supply chains.

Together, these issues could put further pressure on consumer prices in the coming months.

But monetary policy tools are no quick fix. The Fed's actions need time to take effect.

To tighten monetary conditions further, the central bank will also start rolling off its massive balance sheet, which got bloated during the pandemic.

As of June, it will let $30 billion worth of Treasury securities and $17.5 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities run off every month between June and August, before upping these amounts to $60 billion and $35 billion, respectively, in September.

The-CNN-Wire
& © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The post Fed issues biggest rate hike in 22 years appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Russia#Fed Chairman#Cnn#The Federal Reserve#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
KION News Channel 5/46

FDA officials say annual Covid-19 shots may be needed in the future

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN The United States might need to update its Covid-19 vaccines each year, according to a trio of top US Food and Drug Administration officials, and “a new normal” may include an annual Covid-19 vaccine alongside a seasonal flu shot. “Widespread vaccine- and infection-induced immunity, combined with the availability of effective therapeutics, The post FDA officials say annual Covid-19 shots may be needed in the future appeared first on KION546.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KION News Channel 5/46

US announces sanctions against Kremlin-controlled media companies and bans Russia from using some American consulting services

The US announced a slate of new sanctions against Russia on Sunday, cutting off Kremlin-controlled media outlets from American advertisers and prohibiting the country from using US-provided management and accounting consulting services, according to a senior administration official and a White House fact sheet. The post US announces sanctions against Kremlin-controlled media companies and bans Russia from using some American consulting services appeared first on KION546.
FOREIGN POLICY
KION News Channel 5/46

Tax cut for California pot industry: Too little, too late?

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD Associated Press LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s governor on Friday proposed a temporary tax cut for the state’s struggling legal marijuana industry, but businesses said it falls far short of what’s needed to revive a foundering pot economy. Broad legal sales began in California in 2018, but the industry has been The post Tax cut for California pot industry: Too little, too late? appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

US has the highest rate of gun-related deaths in more than 25 years, new CDC data shows

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN Far too often, Dr. Debra Houry found herself covered in blood. As an emergency physician in the United States for about 20 years, Houry said, it was a “frequent occurrence” to treat young men in the emergency room for gunshot wounds. They often would “bleed out” on her as she was The post US has the highest rate of gun-related deaths in more than 25 years, new CDC data shows appeared first on KION546.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy