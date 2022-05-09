ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles’ Bruce Zimmermann continues Camden Yards dominance in 4-2 win over Royals in second game of doubleheader

By Andy Kostka, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
4 days ago
 4 days ago

When left-hander Bruce Zimmermann takes the mound, just about everything besides the batter he’s facing falls out of his mind. So he knew to take care of the day’s most important assignment well before he toed the rubber during the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader for the Orioles.

“I made sure to get [my mom] some flowers today,” Zimmermann said. “Sonly duties.”

Zimmermann, an Ellicott City native, then took care of his baseball duties. He once again shined at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, allowing two runs, five hits and no walks in six innings while striking out five. And he did it with his parents in the crowd, even if his attention during the game was solely on the strike zone.

The outing from Zimmermann laid the groundwork for Baltimore’s 4-2 win against the Kansas City Royals following a solid start from right-hander Jordan Lyles in the first game of the doubleheader, a 6-4 loss . Zimmermann continued his dominance at Camden Yards, bringing his season total at the ballpark to four earned runs in 20 innings.

This is the ballpark he visited so often growing up. He started the home opener here to begin this season, doing so in front of family and friends. It’s where he feels comfortable, and that comfort level is clear each time he jogs out to the hill.

And while his mom, Marcie, didn’t get to spend Mother’s Day talking with her son, she spent part of it watching him pitch, a pastime that’s been a near-constant throughout the 27-year-old’s life.

“They left after I came out,” Zimmermann said of his parents. “Being one of five, you can only pick and choose one child so many times. She wanted to go see a bunch of the other grandkids and stuff, but she did stay for my innings.”

Those innings were strong, with blips in the second and sixth innings the only blemishes. Zimmermann allowed one run in the second on a sacrifice fly, saddled with a leadoff triple from Hunter Dozier because right fielder Tyler Nevin misjudged his route and came up empty on a leap at the wall.

And besides Dozier’s RBI single in the sixth, Zimmermann mainly cruised. His four-seam fastball resulted in 13 called strikes or whiffs, joining his changeup to create an imposing one-two punch. Zimmermann threw a season-high 85 pitches, giving the kind of length that can help a bullpen preparing to play three games in 24 hours. It’s a step in the right direction, too, as the Orioles hope to stretch Zimmermann out.

“If he finished that sixth cleanly, he was going to go back out for the seventh,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “I’m going to obviously see how the game is being played and seeing how he’s doing, but I’d like for him do go deep.”

Zimmermann received immediate offensive support, with the Orioles plating three runs in the first inning. Singles from center fielder Cedric Mullins and designated hitter Trey Mancini set the stage before left fielder Austin Hays walked. The three of them scored, with a passed ball, Ryan Mountcastle single and Ramón Urías sacrifice fly doing the damage.

Earlier in the day, facing a similar situation, the Orioles fell flat. But in the nightcap of Sunday’s doubleheader, that first-inning breakthrough was enough to get Baltimore through to a twin-bill split. While Nevin’s misplay in the second helped the Royals get on the board, his RBI single in the fifth made up for it, plating Urías and creating enough of a cushion for the bullpen to close the game.

But for all the strong deliveries from pitchers Sunday, perhaps none were more clutch than the flowers Zimmermann ensured his mom received, a special commendation while he was busy playing baseball — as he so often is.

Have a week, Hays

The line drive right at the left fielder in the fifth inning of Sunday’s second game was just a momentary interruption in what was otherwise an on-base clinic from Hays. Even the dribbler he hit back to right-hander Dylan Coleman went in Hays’ favor, with an off-line throw helping Hays reach base for the eighth time in nine attempts Sunday.

“When he swings at strikes, like I’ve said a lot, he hits the ball hard,” Hyde said. “And right now he’s a little more patient, he’s getting in good counts, he’s taking some walks.”

Across his week, Hays finished 10-for-21, including a home run that mounted the expanded left field wall and a throw from left that nabbed the Minnesota Twins’ Max Kepler at the plate on Thursday.

Hays has been Baltimore’s most consistent batter, and he hit a hot streak in New York against the Yankees on April 28, slugging three doubles. Since then, he’s recorded 17 hits in 39 at-bats. If there’s a sign the Orioles’ offense is finding any rhythm, it comes when studying Hays.

“When Austin doesn’t try to do too much, he’s extremely dangerous, because he hits the ball so hard, he’s got so much power to both sides of the field,” Hyde said. “That’s what I see, just a little bit more in control in the batter’s box right now.”

ROYALS@ORIOLES

Monday, 12:05 p.m.

TV: MASN

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles prospects Robert Neustrom and Nick Vespi are facing an uncertain future. It’s only fueled them.

The situation is nothing new to Robert Neustrom, even if it’s not ideal. He’s been here before, a high school baseball standout in Sioux City, Iowa, who flew under the radar. Before he became a star at the University of Iowa, he needed to walk onto the Hawkeyes program, proving to others what he already believed about himself — that he belonged. “I’ll always be that kid from Iowa who the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

With Adley Rutschman and other top prospects in Triple-A Norfolk, the Orioles’ future is close: ‘It’s happening soon’

Look around the Norfolk Tides’ clubhouse, and the highly ranked Orioles prospects are everywhere. They’re knocking on the door, making their mark in Triple-A with an eye turned north at Baltimore. There’s catcher Adley Rutschman, the top-ranked prospect in baseball. Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez and left-hander DL Hall are also here at Harbor Park, ranked as the No. 2 and No. 3 prospects in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles prospect DL Hall wants you to know he’s ‘not just a 100-mph fastball guy’

When DL Hall made his 2022 spring training debut, a one-inning cameo that marked his return from injury, it was the radar gun that attracted most of the attention. The left-hander took the mound for the first time in a game since his midseason shutdown the year prior and pumped triple digits with his fastball. That’s always been the eye-catching portion of Hall’s repertoire on the mound, and ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Johns Hopkins women’s lacrosse coach Janine Tucker’s 29-year run ends in 17-12 loss to Duke in NCAA Tournament

Minutes after Janine Tucker’s near three-decade run heading the Johns Hopkins women’s lacrosse program came to a close, Duke coach Kerstin Kimel sought to express her respect and affection for Tucker during their postgame meeting. But Tucker wouldn’t allow it. “I was trying to get my words out, and she was trying to say some nice things to me, and that’s how Janine is,” said Kimel, who ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Gilman tennis edges Severn, 3-2, to claim eighth straight MIAA title

The Gilman tennis team added to its remarkable legacy Thursday, winning its eighth straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association title by edging Severn, 3-2. It’s the program’s 28th championship — 14 in the MIAA and 14 in the Maryland Scholastic Association — extending the record for the most of any sport at the school. On Thursday, the host Greyhounds got a win from Andrew Hannan at ...
SEVERN, MD
The Baltimore Sun

‘The backbone of our team’: Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse defense excelling with five senior leaders

On the field, the Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse defense has stifled opponents. Off the field, the group is incredibly close friends. That chemistry and connection has been a driving force in the unit’s success. Through 14 games, the Vikings are the best scoring defense in Howard County, allowing an average of 4.2 goals per game. The defense was a key to the Vikings securing the program’s first ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

High school sports roundup (May 12)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Thursday, May 12. Baseball Key 8, Park 2: Sean Boomer went 2-for-3 with two runs driven in and three stolen bases as the Obezags advanced to the MIAA C Conference championship game. Top-seeded Key will face No. 2 Concordia Prep Tuesday (4 p.m.) at Gerstell Academy. Trey Brandon doubled in a run, while Colin MacNabb added an RBI single for Key, ...
HIGH SCHOOL
The Baltimore Sun

Long Reach softball holds off late Atholton rally for 6-5 win, spot in regional semifinal

Long Reach softball, clinging to a one-run lead in the bottom of the fifth, utilized its speed to provide some much-needed insurance runs. Jules Dadurka and Taylor Slonac delivered back-to-back singles, promptly stealing second and third. Madison Wise and Sierra Sims brought them in for a pair of runs that proved invaluable as the fourth-seeded Lighting held off No. 5 Atholton, 6-5, in their ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

