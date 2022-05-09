ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does your vehicle attract catalytic converter thieves?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heidi Schmidt
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WDAF ) — Thieves can crawl under cars, trucks and SUVs and steal a catalytic converter in less than a minute, according to experts.

The repairs can set you back hundreds to thousands of dollars.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau tracks thefts reported to insurance companies. It said catalytic converter thefts have increased more than 975% from 2018 to more than 14,000 in 2020.

The converters are placed on vehicles to help prevent air pollution. They’ve been required by the federal government since 1975 on most vehicles.

Thieves steal the part because of the precious metal inside, such as platinum, palladium and rhodium. They melt down the metal or sell the stolen part for big money.

The type of car you drive could put you at an increased risk of falling victim to thieves, according to a new list from CARFAX .

These are the 10 models most targeted by catalytic converter thieves in the U.S., according to the company that tracks vehicle history.

  1. 1985-2021 Ford F-Series pickup trucks
  2. 1989-2020 Honda Accord
  3. 2007-17 Jeep Patriot
  4. 1990-2022 Ford Econoline vans
  5. 1999-2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks
  6. 2005-21 Chevrolet Equinox
  7. 1997-2020 Honda CR-V
  8. 1987-2019 Toyota Camry
  9. 2011-17 Chrysler 200
  10. 2001-21 Toyota Prius

Many of the models likely make the list because they are easy to crawl under. Cars such as the Prius are on the list because more precious metals are used in a hybrid’s catalytic converter and are worth more, according to CARFAX.

When it comes to the Midwest , the list is much the same. These are the top targeted cars in the Kansas City region, according to the company:

  1. 1985-2021 Ford F-Series
  2. 2007-17 Jeep Patriot
  3. 2011-17 Chrysler 200
  4. 2005-21 Chevrolet Equinox
  5. 2008-14 Dodge Avenger
  6. 1990-2022 Ford Econoline
  7. 1997-2020 Honda CR-V
  8. 1999-2021 Chevrolet Silverado
  9. 1987-2019 Toyota Camry
  10. 1989-2020 Honda Accord

CARFAX said it assembled the list by looking at service reports for catalytic converter replacements from more than 60,000 service shops across the country from 2019 through the first three months of 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

