Scranton, PA

RailRiders fall in Rochester

Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 2-1 decision to the Rochester Red Wings in Sunday’s series finale at Frontier Field. Rochester took five out of six in the series and sent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre out with a third straight loss.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the scoring in the top of the third, Miguel Andujar doubled and advanced to third on a wild pitch. With runners on the corners and two outs, Greg Bird hit a ground rule double to bring home Andujar for the 1-0 edge.

Rochester tied the game in the bottom of the third inning when Tres Barrera doubled, moved to third on a sac bunt and scored on an Andrew Stevenson sac fly.

The Red Wings took the lead off RailRiders starter Hayden Wesneski in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Barerra reached on a catcher’s interference call. With two down, Luis Garcia singled in Barerra to push Rochester ahead 2-1.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching coach Graham Johnson was ejected for arguing the interference call; the first time a member of the RailRiders field staff or player has been ejected this season.

Four Red Wings relievers held the RailRiders scoreless the rest of the way, limiting SWB to just four baserunners from the fourth inning on.

Wesneski (0-4) took the loss after allowing both runs, only one of which was earned, one four hits with six strikeouts and one walk over five innings. Ben Braymer (2-1) notched the win with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief in back of starter Jefry Rodriguez. Carl Edwards, Jr. earned his third save of the season with a perfect ninth.

The RailRiders are back home Tuesday night to host the Syracuse Mets. Visit swbrailriders.com for tickets and promotional details for the upcoming homestand.

