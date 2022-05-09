ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin Wishes WWII Vets in Ukraine 'Long Life' But Continues Deadly Attacks

By Margaret Weaver
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A statement from the Kremlin issued Sunday said Russian forces are "fighting shoulder to shoulder for the liberation of their native land from Nazi...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Long Life#Russian#Ukrainian#Kremlin#Nazism
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

UN: There is 'credible' information Ukrainian forces are torturing Russian POWs

There is "credible" information that Russian prisoners of war have been mistreated by Ukrainian forces since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February, a United Nations official said. The evidence suggests that Russia is not the only country willing to break international norms during war, as the U.N. reports...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
934K+
Followers
92K+
Post
826M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy