New Orleans, LA

Jonathan Adams scores late TD to lift Breakers over Gamblers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0klCss_0fXKCTae00

Jonathan Adams came down with the game-winning touchdown reception with 10 seconds left as the New Orleans Breakers earned a 23-16 victory over the Houston Gamblers on Sunday in Birmingham, Ala.

Though they were in field goal range with the game tied, the Breakers (3-1) looked toward the end zone. Kyle Sloter, who finished with 397 passing yards and three interceptions, connected with Adams for the 29-yard touchdown.

Adams ended the day with six receptions for 101 yards, and Taywan Taylor hauled in four catches for 112 yards for New Orleans. Jordan Ellis gained 104 rushing yards on 19 carries with one touchdown.

Clayton Thorson threw for 127 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown to JoJo Ward, for the Gamblers (1-3). Nick Vogel made three field goals, the longest from 53 yards out, while Houston’s running game was held to just 28 yards on 20 attempts.

–Field Level Media

