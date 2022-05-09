ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Hit-And-Run Suspect Flees Scene On Foot In Montgomery County: Officials

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

The driver behind a hit-and-run in Montgomery County allegedly fled the scene of the crash on foot, according to fire officials and unconfirmed reports.

The accident happened at the I-495 Beltway between Connecticut Avenue and Georgia Avenue in Bethesda around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, Montgomery County fire officials said on Twitter .

One person was said to have been trapped and injured when their car rolled over, officials continued. No word on their injury.

K9 units were said to be searching for the person who fled the scene, according to unconfirmed reports. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

